US SMALL/MIDCAPS-Stocks rise, led by tech shares
July 18, 2012 / 9:06 PM / in 5 years

US SMALL/MIDCAPS-Stocks rise, led by tech shares

Caroline Valetkevitch

2 Min Read

NEW YORK, July 18 (Reuters) - Small- and mid-capitalization stocks rose on Wednesday, with technology shares among the biggest percentage gainers as earnings results lifted optimism for the sector.

Check Point Software Technologies shares rose 6.9 percent to $48.75 after the Israel-based computer security firm posted higher quarterly profit and kept its full-year targets, easing fears that companies might cut spending on their networks.

Shares of AAR Corp jumped 11.7 percent to $14.15, a day after it reported results.

Among other big tech gainers, shares of Riverbed Technology ended up 11 percent at $15.38, while shares of Tibco Software rose 8.4 percent to $28.64. Shares of RF Micro Devices were up 5.3 percent at $4.18.

Also helping tech shares, top chip maker Intel’s shares climbed 3.3 percent to $26.21 as its trimmed outlook relieved investors who had been expecting an even weaker forecast.

The S&P MidCap 400 index rose 0.7 percent, while the S&P SmallCap 600 index gained 0.8 percent. In comparison, the benchmark S&P 500 closed up 0.7 percent.

In addition, Air Methods shares increased 8.4 percent to $107.27 after the air ambulance provider estimated its second-quarter profit would beat analysts’ expectations as it reduced maintenance costs and transported more patients.

On the down side were shares of Rovi Corp, which fell 43.3 percent to $10.01 - hitting their lowest in three years after the digital media solutions provider slashed its profit forecast for the year and two brokerages downgraded its stock.

