FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
US SMALL/MIDCAPS-Stocks rally on data, euro zone hopes
Sections
Featured
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
North Korea
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Business
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Uber suspends unlicensed service in Norway
Technology
Uber suspends unlicensed service in Norway
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 3, 2012 / 8:35 PM / 5 years ago

US SMALL/MIDCAPS-Stocks rally on data, euro zone hopes

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NEW YORK, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Mid- and small cap stocks rallied on Friday as U.S. jobs data and optimism that Europe was closer to action on its debt crisis whetted investors’ appetite for risky assets.

The jobs report showed stronger-than-expected hiring but also a rise in the unemployment rate to 8.3 percent, which kept alive the hope of further support for the economy from the Federal Reserve.

The S&P MidCap 400 index rose 2 percent while the S&P SmallCap 600 index advanced 2.6 percent. In comparison, the benchmark S&P 500 gained 1.9 percent, its highest level since early May.

But for the week, the small cap and midcap indexes were each down 0.5 percent.

Among individual stocks, Blue Nile Inc jumped 35 percent to $32 after the diamond retailer forecast a strong full year. Robust demand spurred by lower prices helped the company beat analysts’ profit expectations for the first time in over a year.

Opentable Inc shares also rose 15.8 percent to $29.55 after the company posted quarterly results that beat analysts’ estimates as more customers used its websites to reserve tables for dining out. The company raised its full-year forecast betting on international expansion and bookings through mobile phones.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.