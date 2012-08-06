US SMALL/MIDCAPS-Stocks climb as euro zone hope grows

NEW YORK, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Mid- and small-cap stocks were higher on Monday, lifted by optimism the European Central Bank would be able to implement its plan to reduce borrowing costs for fiscally troubled Spain and Italy.

Adding to the positive tone, Spain’s Economy Minister Luis de Guindos said it has already covered the majority of its debt needs for the year, while international inspectors concluded a visit to Greece and said the talks with the new coalition government were productive.

Stocks had fallen for four consecutive sessions before a stronger-than-expected U.S. payrolls report and renewed confidence more action would be taken to combat the euro zone debt crisis triggered a rally on Friday, sending the S&P SmallCap 600 index to its biggest percentage gain in over a month.

“It’s not that the news is so great, but everybody was just so short -- people had sold off so much, reduced their exposure and now you are starting to get some relatively good news out of Europe that is hopeful,” said Edward Hemmelgarn, chief investment officer of Shaker Investments in Cleveland.

“When things aren’t collapsing and when they look at valuations, money is starting to go back into stocks a little bit,” he added.

The S&P MidCap 400 index climbed 0.7 percent while the S&P SmallCap 600 index rose 1 percent. In comparison, the benchmark S&P 500 advanced 0.6 percent.

Midcap Rackspace Hosting Inc jumped 7.1 percent to $48.47, its biggest percentage gain in nearly six months, ahead of its quarterly earnings on Tuesday. The stock has climbed nearly 13 percent over the past two sessions.

Smallcap Standard Motor Products Inc surged 19.5 percent to $16.82, its biggest percentage jump in nearly two-and-a-half years, after the auto parts maker reported better-than-expected quarterly results, helped by an 8 percent rise in its engine management segment.

United Fire Group Inc climbed 13.5 percent to $21.30 after posting second-quarter earnings that topped Wall Street expectations.