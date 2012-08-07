US SMALL/MIDCAPS-Stocks advance on central bank action hope

NEW YORK, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Mid- and small cap stocks climbed on Tuesday, putting smaller equities on track for their third consecutive advance, as expectations the European Central Bank will take steps to combat the region’s debt crisis continued.

Heightening expectations for action, economic data in Germany showed industrial orders fell more than expected in June as domestic and euro zone demand faltered, denting the region’s most powerful economy.

The gains sent the S&P MidCap 400 index to its highest level since mid-May, despite an earnings season that has been lackluster for smaller names.

In a note to clients, data from Steve DeSanctis, small-cap strategist at Bank of America Merrill Lynch showed profits are down year-over-year by 0.7 percent with three-quarters of the smallcap universe having reported. If earnings stay on the same pace, it would mark the first negative growth quarter since the third quarter of 2009.

“This earnings season was very telling, there was a lot of good information to gather from it - that for companies on average, revenue growth is slowing and companies are again trying to protect margins and are cutting costs,” said Eric Cinnamond, manager of the Aston River Road Independent Value Fund for River Road Asset Management in Louisville, Kentucky.

“And just when this started to matter the central bankers came in and started to make a lot of noise and that is the environment we are in now, where policy has trumped fundamentals.”

Both the S&P MidCap 400 index and S&P SmallCap 600 index climbed 1.4 percent. In comparison, the benchmark S&P 500 advanced 0.9 percent.

Midcap Aecom Technology Corp jumped 16.7 percent to $18.65 after the engineering and design company’s third-quarter profit missed analysts’ expectations by a cent, but generated strong free cash flow.

Fellow midcap Warnaco Group rose 11 percent to $47.24 after the clothing company reported quarterly profit above Wall Street expectations on sales growth in Asia and Latin America.

Smallcap Movado Group Inc surged 12.6 percent to $25.59 after larger watch rival Fossil Inc said it expects its strong wholesale business in the Asia Pacific region to drive earnings this year, and even expects its business in Europe to perform well.