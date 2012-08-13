FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
US SMALL/MIDCAPS-Stocks decline; Groupon shares fall late
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 13, 2012 / 8:30 PM / 5 years ago

US SMALL/MIDCAPS-Stocks decline; Groupon shares fall late

Caroline Valetkevitch

2 Min Read

NEW YORK, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Small- and mid-capitalization stocks fell on Monday, with energy shares among the biggest decliners, as the market pulled back after recent gains.

After the bell, Groupon reported second-quarter revenue that missed Wall Street expectations. Its shares fell 5.3 percent after closing at $7.55, up 1.5 percent.

In the energy sector, shares of Quicksilver Resources dropped 10.7 percent to $4.09 while shares of Forest Oil fell 5.2 percent at $7.22. NYMEX crude for September delivery settled at $92.73 a barrel, edging down 14 cents, or 0.15 percent.

Among other big decliners, shares of Veeco Instruments were down 5.2 percent at $35.81 after Deutsche Bank downgraded the company’s stock to “hold” from “buy,” saying the chip-equipment maker is not likely to announce a new dividend or consider buying back stock at its current share price.

Shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro were down 3.1 percent at $41.65 after giving an update on fourth-quarter guidance late on Friday.

“The market had been moving up, and all of a sudden it seems to be going sideways or even rolling over,” said Edward Hemmelgarn, founder and chief investment officer of Shaker Investments in Cleveland.

“There’s just a lot of uncertainty out there. I‘m not sure anyone would come up with good reasons for the move higher.”

The S&P MidCap 400 index was down 0.2 percent, after rising for six sessions, while the S&P SmallCap 600 index was down 0.3 percent. In comparison, the benchmark S&P 500 was down 0.1 percent.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.