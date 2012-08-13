US SMALL/MIDCAPS-Stocks decline; Groupon shares fall late

NEW YORK, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Small- and mid-capitalization stocks fell on Monday, with energy shares among the biggest decliners, as the market pulled back after recent gains.

After the bell, Groupon reported second-quarter revenue that missed Wall Street expectations. Its shares fell 5.3 percent after closing at $7.55, up 1.5 percent.

In the energy sector, shares of Quicksilver Resources dropped 10.7 percent to $4.09 while shares of Forest Oil fell 5.2 percent at $7.22. NYMEX crude for September delivery settled at $92.73 a barrel, edging down 14 cents, or 0.15 percent.

Among other big decliners, shares of Veeco Instruments were down 5.2 percent at $35.81 after Deutsche Bank downgraded the company’s stock to “hold” from “buy,” saying the chip-equipment maker is not likely to announce a new dividend or consider buying back stock at its current share price.

Shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro were down 3.1 percent at $41.65 after giving an update on fourth-quarter guidance late on Friday.

“The market had been moving up, and all of a sudden it seems to be going sideways or even rolling over,” said Edward Hemmelgarn, founder and chief investment officer of Shaker Investments in Cleveland.

“There’s just a lot of uncertainty out there. I‘m not sure anyone would come up with good reasons for the move higher.”

The S&P MidCap 400 index was down 0.2 percent, after rising for six sessions, while the S&P SmallCap 600 index was down 0.3 percent. In comparison, the benchmark S&P 500 was down 0.1 percent.