FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
US SMALL/MIDCAPS-Retailers climb after Abercrombie results
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 15, 2012 / 9:50 PM / in 5 years

US SMALL/MIDCAPS-Retailers climb after Abercrombie results

Caroline Valetkevitch

2 Min Read

NEW YORK, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Small- and mid-capitalization stocks rose on Wednesday, with shares of retailers including Aeropostale climbing after fellow teen clothing company Abercrombie & Fitch said the pace of sales declines had slowed.

Shares of Aeropostale, which is due to report results Thursday, gained 3 percent to $13.63. Option players appeared to be positioning for near-term gains in the stock, with WhatsTrading.com options strategist Frederic Ruffy noting that Aeropostale’s 30-day option implied volatility is moving to 52-week highs ahead of the results.

Abercrombie shares jumped 9 percent to $35.23. It said the pace of declines in its sales has slowed this month as it reported a quarterly profit that slightly topped its recent weak forecast.

Among other retailers, shares of True Religion shot up 6.7 percent to $22.83, while shares of Perry Ellis were up 8.8 percent at $22.27.

Among other gainers, shares of Green Mountain Coffee Roasters Inc were up 5.5 percent at $24.11.

It announced earlier this week the resignation of board member William Davis, who was recently stripped of his lead director position for selling company shares at a time when trading by insiders was prohibited.

The S&P MidCap 400 index climbed 0.6 percent while the S&P SmallCap 600 index gained 1 percent. In comparison, the benchmark S&P 500 was up 0.1 percent.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.