FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
US SMALL/MIDCAPS-Home builders help lead day's advance
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 16, 2012 / 9:46 PM / 5 years ago

US SMALL/MIDCAPS-Home builders help lead day's advance

Caroline Valetkevitch

2 Min Read

NEW YORK, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Small- and mid-capitalization stocks advanced on Thursday, with shares of homebuilders climbing after housing data showed a pickup in the pace of new permits.

Shares of Toll Brothers rose 5.6 percent to $32.16 while shares of KB Homes gained 5.5 percent to $10.89. Shares of Ryland Group climbed 6.8 percent to $26.14. The Dow Jones home construction index shot up 4.4 percent.

While the housing report from the Commerce Department said starts dropped 1.1 percent last month to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 746,000 units, it also showed new permits for building homes rose 6.8 percent in July to a 812,000 unit pace, the highest rate since August 2008.

Among other top advancers, shares of PetSmart rose 4.6 percent to $70.53, a day after the pet products retailer’s quarterly earnings beat Wall Street expectations on strong growth in its merchandising business, and it raised its full-year profit forecast for the second time this year. Several brokerages raised their price target on the stock.

The S&P MidCap 400 index was up 0.9 percent while the S&P SmallCap 600 index was up 1.1 percent. In comparison, the benchmark S&P 500 ended up 0.7 percent.

Also among advancers was Children’s Place Retail Stores , whose stock jumped 8.4 percent to $55.90 after the company reported a smaller-than-expected quarterly loss and raised the low end of its full-year profit forecast.

On the down side was Perry Ellis International, whose stock slid 15.6 percent to $18.80 after the apparel retailer cut its full-year earnings forecast on anticipated costs related to the expansion of its distribution channels under a recent deal with Callaway Golf Co. ID:nL4E8JG33N]

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.