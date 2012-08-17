FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
US SMALL/MIDCAPS-Stocks climb as Ann soars, retailers support
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 17, 2012 / 9:50 PM / in 5 years

US SMALL/MIDCAPS-Stocks climb as Ann soars, retailers support

Caroline Valetkevitch

2 Min Read

NEW YORK, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Small- and mid-cap stocks rose on Friday, with retailers including a jump by shares of Ann Inc , helping to support the end of week advance.

Shares of Ann, which is the parent of Ann Taylor and LOFT stores, shot up 20.4 percent to $33.89 after it reported earnings that beat expectations.

Shares of another women’s apparel retailer Chico’s gained 4.2 percent to $16.80. The S&P 400 mid-cap consumer discretionary index climbed 1.2 percent.

On the down side were shares of Kirkland, which fell 8.6 percent to $9.92. The home accessories retailer posted a bigger-than-expected quarterly loss as higher promotional activity hurt margins and the company cut its full-year earning outlook.

“Companies don’t have a lot of visibility and they’re not willing to stick their necks out. We have to get through the (U.S.) election and the countries in Europe have to somehow figure out how to get themselves out of the mess,” said Beth Lilly, a portfolio manager of the GAMCO Westwood Mighty Mites fund, in Minneapolis, adding: “That’s going to take them a long time.”

The S&P MidCap 400 index was up 0.5 percent while the S&P SmallCap 600 index gained 0.8 percent. In comparison, the benchmark S&P 500 was up 0.2 percent.

Among other top retail gainers, shares of Office Depot rose 5 percent to $1.69 and shares of Deckers Outdoor were up 4.9 percent at $50.77.

On the earnings front, shares of Oplink Communications were up 14.4 percent at $16.31 after the optical component maker reported a fourth-quarter profit that beat Wall Street expectations on higher bandwidth demand from telecom customers.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.