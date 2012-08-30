FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US SMALL/MIDCAPS-Stocks fall; Ciena among big declines
#Market News
August 30, 2012 / 10:00 PM / in 5 years

US SMALL/MIDCAPS-Stocks fall; Ciena among big declines

Caroline Valetkevitch

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Small- and mid-capitalization stocks declined o n Thursday, with shares of Ciena among the biggest losers after the company posted a higher-than-expected quarterly loss.

Shares of Ciena dropped 19.5 percent to $13.46. The network equipment maker also forecast fourth-quarter revenue below estimates.

The S&P MidCap 400 index declined 0.8 percent, while the S&P SmallCap 600 index was down 1 percent. In comparison, the benchmark S&P 500 was down 0.8 percent.

Among the day’s biggest advancers, shares of Pandora Media gained 14.3 percent to $11.52, a day after the online streaming music service company reported better-than expected results and raised its full-year revenue outlook.

