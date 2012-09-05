US SMALL/MIDCAPS-Stocks little changed on caution ahead of ECB meeting

NEW YORK, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Mid- and smallcap stocks were little changed on Wednesday as investors reassessed risk a day ahead of a key European Central Bank meeting.

Trading was choppy following media reports that the ECB would, with broad support from its council members, unveil a program of bond purchases.

Bloomberg reported the ECB plan would involve an unlimited, sterilized buying of government bonds. The ECB has been expected to be cautious about disclosing the size of its bond-buying, given opposition from Germany’s central bank.

The report comes ahead of an ECB meeting on Thursday and the Federal Open Market Committee’s own policy meeting next week on Sept 12-13.

“There is high probability that the ECB will articulate some views that the Fed has and that is what the market is gearing up for,” said Jim Sarni, managing principal at Payden & Rygel Investment Management.

“If this happens, then we might see a brief rally. If the comment is less than this, then we might see a big selloff since the market is expecting so much more.”

The S&P MidCap 400 index was flat while the S&P SmallCap 600 index was up 0.1 percent. In comparison, the benchmark S&P 500 was also up 0.1 percent.

Among individual stocks, Smith & Wesson Holding Co rose 6.8 percent to $8.62 and Sturm Ruger & Company Inc gained 4 percent to $45.28.

Shares of both the gunmakers rose after brokerage Benchmark Co said that an increase in FBI background checks indicates a rise in gun purchases. The brokerage also expects growing social acceptance along with “political buying” to boost sales at the companies.

Smith & Wesson is expected to report first-quarter results on Thursday.