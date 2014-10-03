Tesco shares fall on Alphaville rights issue rumour

LONDON, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Shares in Tesco fell sharply on Friday, with traders pointing to rumours on the FT’s Alphaville chatroom that a 3 billion pounds (4.82 billion US dollar) rights issue was being considered among plans to revive its fortunes.

A flurry of activity in Tesco shares saw their price fall by as much as 4.5 percent, wiping off some 1 billion pounds off the company’s market value, before recovering to trade down 3 percent.

“We can say with a degree of certainty that a rights issue, 3 billion pounds-ish probably, is among the options being considered,” Financial Times UK equities reporter Bryce Elder said in the chatroom.

The supermarket retailer has lost some 15 percent since it warned of a 250 million pounds overstatement of first-half profits last week.

Tesco declined to comment on the rumours.

Trading volume in the stock stood at around 83 percent of the 90-day daily average, against 35 percent for the blue-chip FTSE 100 index.