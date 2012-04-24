U.S. stock index futures signal bounce; TI eyed

PARIS, April 24 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures pointed to a higher open on Wall Street on Tuesday, with futures for the S&P 500 up 0.37 percent, Dow Jones futures up 0.35 percent and Nasdaq 100 futures up 0.48 percent at 0835 GMT.

* European shares bounced on Tuesday, up 0.8 percent in morning trade following sharp losses in the previous session, though gains were seen fragile as fears over the euro zone debt situation persist, with Spanish and Dutch debt auctions under the spotlight.

* Texas Instruments Inc will be in focus after the chip maker forecast second-quarter revenue growth ahead of Wall Street estimates, signalling the end of a prolonged inventory-related decline in demand, sending its shares up 4 percent in late trading. The company’s shares traded in Frankfurt were up 2.8 percent.

* Facebook Inc reported its first quarter-to-quarter revenue slide in at least two years, a sign that the social network’s sizzling growth may be cooling as it prepares to go public in the biggest ever Internet IPO.

* Boeing Co has pulled ahead of Airbus in a race to win an aircraft order potentially worth more than $15 billion at list value with United Continental Holdings, but intense negotiations lie ahead to close a deal that Airbus is unlikely to abandon without a fight, industry sources said.

* Investors awaited a flurry of corporate earnings on Tuesday from companies including Apple Inc, The McGraw-Hill Cos, 3M, AT&T Inc and United Technologies.

* On the macro front, investors awaited the S&P Case/Shiller Home Price Index for February, due at 1300 GMT, April consumer confidence, due at 1400 GMT, and new home sales for March, also due at 1400 GMT.

* Yahoo Japan Corp’s talks with key shareholder Yahoo Inc for a share buyback have ended with no agreement, but the companies left open the possibility of further negotiations, Yahoo Japan’s chief financial officer Toshiki Ohya said on Tuesday.

* Diversified manufacturer Crane Co posted a higher first-quarter profit, helped by growth at its aerospace and electronics, and fluid handling segments.

* Illumina Inc, which has fended off a hostile takeover bid by Swiss drugmaker Roche Holding for now, on Monday reported a higher-than-expected first-quarter profit and maintained its full-year forecast.

* U.S. stocks fell on Monday as political turmoil in Europe cast doubts on the euro zone’s ability to push through measures to end its debt crisis and as Wal-Mart shares sank on concerns about a bribery investigation in Mexico.

* The Dow Jones industrial average was down 102.09 points, or 0.78 percent, at 12,927.17. The Standard & Poor’s 500 Index was down 11.59 points, or 0.84 percent, at 1,366.94. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 30.00 points, or 1.00 percent, at 2,970.45.