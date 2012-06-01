FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
June 1, 2012 / 8:38 AM / 5 years ago

US stock futures signal lower open, jobs data eyed

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

LONDON, June 1 (Reuters) - * U.S. stock index futures pointed to a lower open on Wall Street on Friday, with futures for the S&P 500, the Dow Jones and the Nasdaq 100 falling 0.5 to 0.7 percent.

* U.S. jobs growth probably snapped back in May from weather-related distortions that had slowed hiring, suggesting the economy was still expanding moderately despite strong headwinds from Europe.

* China’s slowdown worsened in May as its factories saw a further deterioration in demand at home and abroad, dealing a new blow to a global economy struggling with a sharp downturn in Europe and a faltering recovery in the United States.

* Exxon Mobil Corp, the world’s largest publicly traded energy company, plans to build a multi-billion dollar chemical plant in Texas to take advantage of cheap North American shale gas, according to a U.S. environmental filing seen by Reuters.

* The Commerce Department releases April personal income and consumption data at 1230 GMT. Economists expect a 0.3 percent rise in income and a 0.3 percent increase in spending. In March, income was up 0.4 percent and spending rose 0.3 percent.

* Markit Economics Limited releases at 1258 GMT U.S. final Markit Manufacturing PMI for May. The index read 53.94 in the flash (preliminary) May release.

* Growing concern over the past actions of Wal-Mart Stores Inc executives and board members threatens to cast a pall over the world’s largest retailer’s annual shareholder meeting and 50th anniversary party on Friday.

* The Institute for Supply Management releases at 1400 GMT its May manufacturing index. Economists expect a reading of 53.9 versus 54.8 in April.

* Google Inc accused Microsoft Corp and Nokia of conspiring to use their patents against smartphone industry rivals, and said it had filed a formal complaint with the European Commission.

* The Commerce Department releases April construction spending numbers at 1400 GMT. Economists forecast a rise of 0.4 percent, compared with a 0.1 percent increase in March.

* The Economic Cycle Research Institute releases at 1430 GMT its weekly index of economic activity for May 25. In the prior week, the index read 123.1.

* Brent crude oil fell to its lowest since October 2011 as weak manufacturing activity data from the world’s second-largest oil user China raised concern of a slowdown in demand.

* European shares fell 0.4 percent as lingering fears over the debt-ridden economies of Greece and Spain, which in May pushed major markets to their worst monthly loss since last August, weighed on investors’ minds.

* U.S. stocks fell modestly on Thursday to close out their worst month since September as investor sentiment sank on Europe’s deepening credit problems.

* The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 26.41 points, or 0.21 percent, to 12,393.45. The S&P 500 Index fell 2.99 points, or 0.23 percent, to 1,310.33. The Nasdaq Composite lost 10.02 points, or 0.35 percent, to 2,827.34.

