U.S. stock index futures point slightly higher

LONDON, Sept 28 (Reuters) - * U.S. stock index futures pointed to a fractionally higher open on Wall Street on Friday, with futures for the S&P 500, the Dow Jones and the Nasdaq 100 all up 0.1 percent at 0754 GMT.

* European shares rose on Friday, led by Spanish blue-chips after the country’s crisis budget raised expectations it would apply for a sovereign bailout.

* Japan’s Nikkei average hit a two-week closing low as concerns about falling revenues for Japanese companies in China outweighed optimism over Spain’s new economic reform plans.

* Spain was set to remain in focus on Friday as Spanish banks learn from an audit the extent of the damage from the collapse of a real estate boom and Moody’s publishes a review of the country’s credit rating, possibly downgrading it to junk status.

* The U.S. Commerce Dept releases August personal income and consumption data at 1230 GMT. Economists in a Reuters survey expect a 0.2 percent rise in income and a 0.5 percent increase in spending. In July, income rose 0.3 percent and spending was up 0.4 percent.

* The Institute of Supply Management in Chicago publishes its September index of manufacturing activity at 1345 GMT. The index is seen at 53.0, a repeat of the August reading.

* Thomson Reuters and the University of Michigan release their final September consumer sentiment index at 1355 GMT. It is expected to come in at 79.0, compared with 79.2 in the preliminary September report.

* Apple’s competitor Research In Motion reported a narrower-than-expected loss on Thursday. The struggling BlackBerry maker bolstered its cash reserves, sparking optimism ahead of the launch of its make-or-break line of next-generation smartphones.

* Groupon Inc, the world’s largest online daily deals provider, is reshuffling senior management roles in an attempt to fix its struggling European business - a shake-up that will also include the departure of its chief of international business.

* Facebook Inc is taking a small step toward becoming an e-commerce platform by launching a feature for users to buy and send real gifts worth as much as hundreds of dollars.

* Abbott Laboratories for years misstated that the executive handpicked to head its pending pharmaceutical spinoff held both bachelor’s and master’s degrees, and on Thursday called the misinformation “an administrative error”.

* Medtronic Inc, the world’s largest stand-alone maker of medical devices, said that it will buy orthopedic device maker China Kanghui Holdings for $755 million to enter the Chinese medical device market.

* Drugs retailer Walgreen is due to report fourth-quarter results, expected to show a decline in earnings per share to 0.56 from 0.57 one year earlier. The company lost customers and revenue after a contract dispute left it unable to fill prescriptions for Express Scripts patients.

* The Dow Jones industrial average shot up 72.46 points, or 0.54 percent, to 13,485.97 on Thursday. The Standard & Poor’s 500 Index rose 13.83 points, or 0.96 percent, to finish at 1,447.15. The Nasdaq Composite Index gained 42.90 points, or 1.39 percent, to close at 3,136.60.