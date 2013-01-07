U.S. stock index futures signal lower Wall St open

LONDON, Jan 7 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures pointed to a weaker open on Wall Street on Monday, with equities seen consolidating after scaling new highs in the previous session.

* Futures for the S&P 500, the Dow Jones and the Nasdaq 100 were all down 0.1 percent at 0919 GMT.

* The benchmark Standard & Poor’s 500 index ended at a five-year high on Friday, lifted by reports showing employers kept up a steady pace of hiring workers and the vast services sector expanded at a brisk rate.

* Citigroup Inc’s Michael Corbat has been meeting bank regulators in his first months as CEO, as he looks to bolster relationships and finalize the bank’s plan to return capital to shareholders, sources familiar with the matter said.

* The Conference Board releases its employment trend index for December at 1500 GMT. In the previous report, the index read 107.82.

* Global regulators gave banks four more years and greater flexibility on Sunday to build up cash buffers so they can use some of their reserves to help struggling economies grow.

* The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares were down 0.1 percent, with investors taking profits after the index climbed to a new 22-month high earlier in the session.

* In the United States, the Dow Jones industrial average gained 43.85 points, or 0.33 percent, to 13,435.21 on Friday. The Standard & Poor’s 500 Index rose 7.10 points, or 0.49 percent, to 1,466.47. The Nasdaq Composite Index edged up 1.09 points, or 0.04 percent, to 3,101.66.