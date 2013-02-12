U.S. stock index futures signal lower open

PARIS, Feb 12 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures pointed to a lower open on Wall Street on Tuesday, with futures for the S&P 500 down 0.2 percent, Dow Jones futures down 0.2 percent and Nasdaq 100 futures down 0.1 percent at 1019 GMT.

* European shares were mixed on Tuesday morning, as downbeat earnings in the struggling auto sector offset a sharp rally in shares of UK lender Barclays, which unveiled a plan to cut at least 3,700 jobs in an effort to slash $2.7 billion in costs.

* On the earnings front, results are expected from companies including Avon Products Inc. Goodyear Tire & Rubber , The Coca-Cola Company, The McGraw-Hill Companies , Marsh & McLennan Companies, Omnicom Group Inc. , Reynolds American Inc. and Western Union Co. .

* BNY Mellon Corp said on Monday it will take an $850 million charge against first-quarter profit after losing a high-stakes tax case to the U.S. Internal Revenue Service, a move that will also erode some of its capital.

* Industrial parts maker Rexnord Corp said it would explore strategic alternatives, including a sale of the company, less than a year after going public. Shares of the company, in which Apollo Global Management Llc holds about 69 percent, were up 15 percent at $23.10 in trading after the bell

* Gardner Denver Inc is considering leveraged recapitalization as an alternative, as efforts to sell itself to private equity snag over price and the business outlook declines for the industrial machinery maker, people familiar with the matter said on Monday.

* The PIMCO Total Return Fund, the world’s largest bond fund run by Bill Gross, decreased its mortgage holdings to its lowest level since mid-2011, ahead of the prospect of higher interest rates and emerging inflationary pressures.

* U.S. stocks ended a quiet session with slight moves on Monday as investors found few reasons to keep pushing shares higher following a six-week advance, though the longer-term trend was still viewed as positive.

* The Dow Jones industrial average was down 21.81 points, or 0.16 percent, at 13,971.16. The Standard & Poor’s 500 Index was down 0.92 points, or 0.06 percent, at 1,517.01. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 1.87 points, or 0.06 percent, at 3,192.00.