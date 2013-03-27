U.S. stock index futures signal early dip

PARIS, March 27 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures pointed to a lower open on Wall Street on Wednesday, with futures for the S&P 500 down 0.2 percent, Dow Jones down 0.22 percent and Nasdaq 100 down 0.13 percent at 1006 GMT.

* European stocks slid and the euro currency fell to a four-month low against the dollar on Wednesday, as the implications of Cyprus’ bailout deal weighed on sentiment.

* Cyprus is finalising capital control measures to prevent a run on its banks after wealthy depositors were penalised under the rescue package the country agreed with international lenders. Cypriot banks are due to reopen on Thursday.

* On the economic front, investors are awaiting data on pending home sales for February, due at 1400 GMT, while results are expected from Paychex, PVH Corp and Red Hat .

* U.S. prosecutors are examining whether JPMorgan Chase & Co fully alerted authorities to suspicions about fraudster Bernard Madoff, the New York Times reported, citing several people with direct knowledge of the matter.

* Pfizer’s new lung cancer pill Xalkori is too expensive to be worth using by Britain’s state health service, the country’s health cost watchdog said on Wednesday.

* Credit Suisse said on Wednesday it would buy Morgan Stanley’s wealth management arm in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, with total assets under management of $13 billion.

* As Boeing works to regain permission for its 787 Dreamliner to resume flights, the company faces what could be a costly new challenge: a temporary ban on some of the long-distance, trans-ocean journeys the jet was intended to fly.

* T-Mobile USA said on Tuesday that it will start selling Apple Inc’s iPhone on April 12, making it the last of the big national U.S. operators to sell the popular smartphone. The No. 4 U.S. mobile provider, which is seeking to merge with smaller rival MetroPCS Communications, is hoping the device can help stem customer losses.

* Wal-Mart Stores Inc said in a regulatory filing on Tuesday that is now “probable” it will incur losses related to allegations that company representatives had bribed officials in Mexico to speed up expansion there.

* U.S. stocks rallied on Tuesday, with the Dow climbing more than 100 points to another record close and the S&P 500 coming within striking distance of its all-time closing high, as strong home price and manufacturing data fed optimism about the economy.

* The Dow Jones industrial average rose 111.90 points, or 0.77 percent, to end at 14,559.65, a record closing high. The Standard & Poor’s 500 Index gained 12.08 points, or 0.78 percent, to finish at 1,563.77. The Nasdaq Composite Index advanced 17.18 points, or 0.53 percent, to close at 3,252.48.