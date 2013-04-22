FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. stock index futures gain, focus on earnings
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Spanish PM faces crisis after violent secession vote
Spanish PM faces crisis after violent secession vote
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 22, 2013 / 8:21 AM / 4 years ago

U.S. stock index futures gain, focus on earnings

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

LONDON, April 22 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures pointed to a higher open on Wall Street on Monday, with futures for the S&P 500, the Dow Jones and the Nasdaq 100 rising 0.3 to 0.5 percent.

* Boeing Co on Monday began installing reinforced lithium ion batteries on five grounded 787 jets owned by launch customer All Nippon Airways, starting a process that should make the first commercial Dreamliners ready to fly again in about a week.

* Automation technology group ABB is to buy renewable energy firm Power-One Inc for around $1 billion to step up its presence in the growing solar inverters market.

* Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago releases its Chicago Fed National Activity Index for March at 1230 GMT. The index read 0.44 in the previous month.

* General Motors Co will add four new plants in the next three years in China to bring its production capacity to 5 million vehicles a year, the head of GM China said on Saturday at the Shanghai auto show.

* National Association of Realtors (NAR) releases existing home sales for March at 1400 GMT. Economists in a Reuters survey forecast a 5.01 million annualized unit total in March, versus 4.98 million in February.

* Focus will be on company earnings, with Netflix seen reporting a profit after losses a year earlier when it began investing in new markets.

* Other major companies announcing results include Caterpillar, the world’s largest maker of construction and mining, Halliburton, the world’s second-largest oilfield services firm and Chipmaker Texas Instruments.

* European shares were led higher by the Italian blue-chip index on Monday, after sharp falls in the previous week, as investors bought back into the cheap market following signs of political progress there.

* U.S. stocks rose on Friday as earnings from Google and other companies lifted tech shares, but the gains weren’t enough to stop the S&P 500 from suffering its worst week since November.

* The Dow Jones industrial average rose 10.37 points, or 0.07 percent, to 14,547.51 at the close. The Standard & Poor’s 500 Index gained 13.64 points, or 0.88 percent, to finish at 1,555.25. The Nasdaq Composite Index rose 39.69 points, or 1.25 percent, to close at 3,206.06.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.