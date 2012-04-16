FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. stock futures signal slight gains for shares
Sections
Featured
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Yemen
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Wildfires kill 17 in California
U.S.
Wildfires kill 17 in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 16, 2012 / 9:25 AM / 5 years ago

U.S. stock futures signal slight gains for shares

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

LONDON, April 16 (Reuters) - * U.S. stock futures pointed to a slightly higher opening for equities on Wall Street on Monday, with futures for the S&P 500, the Dow Jones and the Nasdaq 100 up 0.1 to 0.2 percent.

* The Commerce Department releases March retail sales at 1230 GMT. Economists expect a 0.3 percent rise in sales, compared with a 1.1 percent increase in February. Excluding automobiles, sales are expected to have risen 0.6 percent versus a 0.9 percent increase in February.

* On the earnings front, Citigroup will be in focus. Wall Street expects the bank will earn about $1.0 per share, unchanged from the year-ago period. Mattel, the world’s largest toy company, is also due to announce results.

* An audit firm hired by the Algerian government has valued Vimpelcom’s troubled mobile phone unit Djezzy at $6.5 billion, a newspaper quoted Algerian Telecommunications Minister Moussa Benhamadi as saying on Sunday.

* New York Federal Reserve releases its Empire State Manufacturing Survey for April at 1230 GMT. Economists expect a reading of 18.00, compared with 20.21 in March.

* The Treasury Department issues net capital flows and foreign treasury purchases for February at 1300 GMT. In January, net capital inflows were $101.0 billion, foreign net purchases of U.S. Treasuries were $82.96 billion.

* National Association of Home Builders/Wells Fargo issues April housing market index at 1400 GMT. Economists expect a reading of 28, a repeat of the March figure.

* The Commerce Dept issues Business Inventories for February at 1400 GMT. The market expects a 0.6 percent rise, versus a 0.7 percent increase in January.

* The yuan traded lower at midday on Monday, opening sharply weaker than the midpoint fixing, after China’s central bank doubled the size of the currency’s trading band over the weekend.

* Great Wolf Resorts said late on Sunday it had received an offer from KSL Capital Partners to buy the company for $7 per share, days after Great Wolf’s largest investor rejected an earlier bid made by Apollo Global.

* European shares rose 0.5 percent on Monday, with a strong start to the U.S. earnings season helping them consolidate after recent falls even as investors remained cautious about the outlook for Spain ahead of a bond auction this week. Japan’s Nikkei average fell 1.7 percent.

* On Friday, the Dow Jones industrial average tumbled 136.99 points, or 1.05 percent, to 12,849.59 at the close. The Standard & Poor’s 500 Index slid 17.31 points, or 1.25 percent, to 1,370.26. The Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 44.22 points, or 1.45 percent, to 3,011.33.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.