U.S. stock index futures point to losses

LONDON, June 28 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures pointed to a lower open on Wall Street on Thursday, with futures for the S&P 500, the Dow Jones and the Nasdaq 100 all off 0.6 percent at 0932 GMT.

* European shares were down 0.8 percent on Thursday morning as investors grew increasingly sceptical that concrete measures would be agreed upon at the latest European Union summit to tackle the region’s debilitating debt crisis.

* EU leaders go into a Brussels meeting on Thursday more openly divided than at any time since the euro crisis began, with Germany’s Chancellor Angela Merkel showing no sign of relenting in her refusal to back other countries’ debts.

* On the macro front, investors awaited U.S. first-quarter real GDP numbers, set for release at 1230 GMT, at the same time as weekly U.S. initial jobless claims.

* The board of News Corp approved in principle splitting the $60 billion media conglomerate into separate publishing and entertainment businesses, a person familiar with the situation said.

* Google Inc will sell its first tablet from mid-July for $199, hoping to replicate its smartphone success in a hotly contested market now dominated by Amazon.com Inc’s Kindle Fire and Apple Inc’s iPad.

* Apple Inc’s suppliers in China have violated local labour laws when they imposed excessive overtime and skimped on insurance, a New York-based labour rights group said.

* London copper slipped on Thursday, snapping three days of gains, as the dollar firmed and investors exercised caution ahead of a European leaders’ summit aimed at resolving the region’s debt crisis.

* Brent crude oil slipped below $93 per barrel on Thursday as worries a deepening euro zone crisis would curb economic growth and energy demand outweighed a cut in Norwegian oil output.

* U.S. stocks rose on Wednesday as stronger-than-expected economic data helped lift energy stocks, overshadowing concerns a European Union summit will not yield tangible progress in easing the debt crisis.

* The Dow Jones industrial average and the Nasdaq Composite index both added 0.7 percent, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index advanced 0.9 percent.