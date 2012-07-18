RPT-U.S. stock index futures signal lower Wall St open

* U.S. stock index futures pointed to a weaker open on Wall Street on Wednesday, with futures for the S&P 500, the Dow Jones and the Nasdaq 100 down 0.2 to 0.3 percent.

* European shares inched up 0.2 percent as investors welcomed a batch of strong earnings reports from European companies but there was little momentum in that to add to healthy gains for U.S. markets in the previous session.

* The Dow Jones industrial average . rose 78.33 points, or 0.62 percent, at 12,805.54 on Tuesday. The Standard & Poor’s 500 Index added 10.03 points, or 0.74 percent, at 1,363.67. The Nasdaq Composite Index gained 13.10 points, or 0.45 percent, at 2,910.04.

* IBM Corp reports earnings after the bell and investors are hoping strong software demand will make for a repeat of last year’s first-quarter performance, when it raised its full year forecast.

* IBM has said it expects an operating EPS of at least $14.85 this year compared with analysts forecasts of $14.94, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

* Other major companies reporting results include Bank of America Corp, eBay, American Express Co and BNY Mellon.

* Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke delivers the semi-annual “Monetary Policy Report to the Congress” before the House Financial Services Committee.

* The Commerce Department releases housing starts and permits for June at 1230 GMT. Economists forecast a 745,000 annualized rate in June, versus 708,000 in May, and a total of 765,000 permits in June compared with 784,000 in the prior month.

* Dell Inc Chief Executive Officer Michael Dell said he remains upbeat about emerging markets such as China, its largest market outside the United States, despite “challenges” and a business slowdown.

* U.S. computer contractor Science Applications International Corp said it will acquire information technology consulting firm maxIT Healthcare Holdings Inc in a cash deal worth almost $473 million.

* Top chipmaker Intel Corp reduced its growth forecast, reinforcing fears that a wavering global economy and a lack of consumer interest are dampening personal computer sales.

* Yahoo Inc, looking to revive its fortunes with Monday’s hiring of a new chief executive from Google Inc , reported flat net revenue and a slight decline in profit during the second quarter.

* The Mortgage Bankers Association releases its Weekly Mortgage Market Index for the week ended July 13 at 1100 GMT. The mortgage market index read 799.9 and the refinancing index was 4,369.3 in the previous week.