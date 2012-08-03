U.S. stock index futures signal higher Wall St open

* U.S. stock index futures pointed to a higher open on Wall Street on Friday after losses in the previous session, with futures for the S&P 500, the Dow Jones and the Nasdaq 100 rising 0.3 to 0.4 percent.

* U.S. employment probably only inched up in July as the economy struggled to regain momentum, strengthening expectations of additional monetary stimulus from the Federal Reserve. Non-farm payrolls likely rose 100,000 last month, according to a Reuters survey, after gaining 80,000 in June.

* The Institute for Supply Management releases its July non-manufacturing index at 1400 GMT. Economists in a Reuters survey forecast a reading of 52.0, versus 52.1 in June.

* Professional networking site LinkedIn Corp reported higher-than-expected revenue and raised its full-year outlook as it pocketed more money from subscribers, services aimed at businesses and advertising. Its shares were up 5.3 percent in late trading on Thursday.

* Economic Cycle Research Institute releases its weekly index of economic activity for July 27 at 1430 GMT. In the prior week the index read 122.8.

* NYSE Euronext, the transatlantic exchange, booked a 9 percent drop in net revenue and a 20 percent fall in net income for the second quarter, driven by losses across its three main business lines. Other major companies announcing results on Friday include Procter & Gamble and Viacom.

* According to Thomson Reuters StarMine, 73 percent of the S&P 500 companies have already reported results, of which only 29 percent have missed forecasts, while 71 percent have met or beaten consensus. U.S. earnings have been 4 percent higher than estimates.

* Knight Capital Group Inc fought for survival on Thursday after a $440 million trading loss caused by a software glitch wiped out much of its capital, forcing Knight to seek new funding as its shares plunged as much as 80 percent in two days.

* Touchpad maker Synaptics Inc forecast first-quarter revenue below analysts’ estimates on slowing PC sales and lower revenue from the mobile phone segment, sending its shares down 4 percent in extended trade.

* Diamond retailer Blue Nile forecast a strong full year after robust demand spurred by lower prices helped it to beat analysts’ profit expectations for the first time in over a year. Its shares were up 18.8 percent in late trading on Thursday.

* European stocks rose 0.6 percent on Friday after the previous session’s sharp pull-back as investors awaited U.S. jobs data that could potentially fuel expectations of further stimulus from the Federal Reserve.

* U.S. stocks fell for a fourth day on Thursday after European Central Bank President Mario Draghi disappointed investors hoping for immediate action to contain the euro zone debt crisis.

* The Dow Jones industrial average fell 92.18 points, or 0.71 percent, to 12,878.88. The S&P 500 Index dropped 10.14 points, or 0.74 percent, to 1,365.00. The Nasdaq Composite lost 10.44 points, or 0.36 percent, to 2,909.77.