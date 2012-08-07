U.S. stock index futures signal higher Wall St open

* U.S. stock futures pointed to a higher open on Wall Street on Tuesday, with futures for the S&P 500, the Dow Jones and the Nasdaq 100 rising 0.3 to 0.6 percent.

* Dutch sportscar maker Spyker NV is suing General Motors Co for more than $3 billion on behalf of its subsidiary Saab, accusing the U.S. automaker of deliberately bankrupting the Swedish group by blocking a deal with a Chinese investor.

* New York’s top bank regulator threatened to strip Standard Chartered Plc of its state banking license, saying the British bank was a “rogue institution” that hid $250 billion in transactions tied to Iran, in violation of U.S. law.

* Redbook releases its retail sales index of department and chain store sales for August at 1255 GMT. In the prior period, sales fell 1.4 percent.

* Eastman Kodak, which is planning to auction 1,100 digital patents, received two bids from investor groups including Apple Inc and Google Inc of between $150 million and $250 million, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday.

* A group of investors rescued Knight Capital Group Inc in a $400 million deal that keeps the embattled leader in U.S. equities market-making in business, but comes at a huge cost to existing shareholders.

* A massive fire struck at the core of Chevron Corp’s large Richmond, California, refinery on Monday, spewing flames and a column of smoke into the air, threatening a prolonged outage that may increase prices of the costliest U.S. gasoline.

* DreamWorks Animation SKG Inc and its Chinese joint venture partners will open a theme park in Shanghai by 2016, with a total investment of 20 billion yuan ($3.14 billion), the companies said on Tuesday.

* Walt Disney’s results will be in focus. Despite slow U.S. economic growth, the media company is enjoying a good year with shares trading near a lifetime high. Its quarterly results may reveal whether the company’s ESPN cable network can keep pulling in big advertising dollars, and if consumers are still pouring into Disney theme parks.

* Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke hosts a town hall meeting with educators from across the country. He is expected to give brief remarks about the importance of personal financial education and then respond to questions from both in-person and videoconference participants.

* Citigroup Inc may have to a take a charge of almost $6 billion in the current quarter on a markdown of its valuation of the retail brokerage business it owns with Morgan Stanley , Barclays Capital said.

* European shares rose 0.2 percent on Tuesday as investors remained optimistic that the European Central Bank would do what it takes to support bond markets in stricken euro zone countries and prevent the collapse of the euro.

* U.S. stocks closed at three-month highs for the second day in a row on Monday, extending last week’s rally on the hope for more assistance for the troubled euro zone.

* The Dow Jones industrial average rose 21.34 points, or 0.16 percent, to 13,117.51 at the close. The Standard & Poor’s 500 Index gained 3.24 points, or 0.23 percent, to 1,394.23. The Nasdaq Composite Index advanced 22.01 points, or 0.74 percent, to end at 2,989.91.