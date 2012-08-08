U.S. stock index futures signal flat to lower open

PARIS, Aug 8 (Reuters) - * U.S. stock index futures pointed to a flat to slightly lower open on Wall Street on Wednesday, with futures for the S&P 500 down 0.23 percent, Dow Jones futures down 0.13 percent and Nasdaq 100 futures up 0.04 percent at 0843 GMT.

* European shares dipped on Wednesday, halting a sharp two-week rally that has propelled a key index to a level not seen since late March, but growing expectations that central banks could provide further support to boost ailing economies were seen likely to stem any weakness.

* NYSE Euronext said on Tuesday that Knight Capital Group would resume its responsibilities as a designated market maker on the New York Stock Exchange next Monday.

* Top U.S. dairy company Dean Foods Co, which is spinning off a unit that sells Silk soy milk and Horizon Organic dairy products, posted a stronger-than-expected quarterly profit on broad-based growth and cost controls, and its shares soared 27 percent.

* Fruit and vegetable distributor Chiquita Brands International Inc’s quarterly revenue exceeded expectations as selling prices of bananas fell and sourcing costs rose, a n d the company said it plans to cut expenses. Chiquita’s stock was up 9 percent at $5.75 in trading after the bell.

* Mexico’s biggest retailer, Wal-Mart de Mexico , said on Tuesday that sales at its Mexican stores open at least a year rose 1.2 percent in July from the same month last year. Wal-Mart de Mexico said sales at its Central American stores open at least a year fell 0.7 percent from July last year.

* Demand Media Inc raised its full year outlook and broke even for the first time as a public company. Demand shares rose 3.2 percent in after hour trading after closing at $11.63 on Tuesday.

* Zillow Inc’s quarterly profit fell modestly as the real estate website accounted for costs related to its acquisition of software start-up RentJuice Corp, and the company forecast third-quarter revenue in line with analysts’ expectations.

* Vivus Inc, whose drug Qsymia recently became the second obesity pill to get U.S. approval in more than a decade, reported a larger-than-expected second-quarter loss, as it spent more ahead of marketing the newly-approved product.

* Life insurer Primerica Inc’s quarterly profit rose 23 percent and came in above Street estimates on strong sales at its term-life insurance segment.

* Jiangling Motors Corp, a major Chinese light commercial vehicle maker partly owned by Ford Motor, intends to expand into the country’s heavy-truck business by taking over Taiyuan Changan Heavy Truck Co.

* On the macro front, investors awaited preliminary second-quarter productivity and unit labor costs. Economists in a Reuters survey expect productivity to rise 1.3 percent versus a 0.9 percent decline in the revised Q1 report. Unit Labor costs are expected to rise 0.6 percent compared with a 1.3 percent rise in previous report.

* U.S. stocks rose for a third straight day on Tuesday, pushing the S&P above 1,400 for the first time since early May, on growing optimism the European Central Bank would act soon to contain the euro zone’s debt crisis.

* The Dow Jones industrial average rose 51.09 points, or 0.39 percent, at 13,168.60. The Standard & Poor’s 500 Index was up 7.12 points, or 0.51 percent, at 1,401.35. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 25.95 points, or 0.87 percent, at 3,015.86.