U.S. stock index futures signal lower Wall St open

LONDON, Aug 10 (Reuters)

* U.S. stock index futures pointed to a weaker open on Wall Street on Friday, with futures for the S&P 500, the Dow Jones and the Nasdaq 100 down 0.3 to 0.4 percent.

* Dai-ichi Life, Japan’s largest listed life insurer, said on Friday it has agreed to acquire up to 20 percent stake in U.S. asset manager Janus Capital Group.

* The Labor Department releases at 1230 GMT July import-export prices. Economists forecast a 0.1 percent rise in import prices and an unchanged reading for exports. In June, import prices fell 2.7 percent and export prices were down 1.7 percent.

* Manchester United Ltd’s initial public offering priced well below its expected range on Thursday, valuing the British soccer club at only $2.3 billion and shaving off as much as $100 million from the anticipated proceeds for the team and its owners. Manchester United will start trading on Friday on the New York Stock Exchange.

* The Philadelphia Fed publishes its quarterly survey of professional forecasters at 1400 GMT.

* Chesapeake Energy said it is the subject of a U.S. government investigation over possible criminal antitrust violations related to the purchase and lease of oil and gas properties in Michigan.

* Economic Cycle Research Institute releases its weekly index of economic activity for Aug. 3 at 1430 GMT. In the prior week, the index read 122.2.

* On the earnings front, J.C. Penney will report the numbers for the second quarter since it adopted a risky new pricing strategy, with Wall Street expecting it to lose money, compared to a profit one year ago.

* The Treasury Department issues monthly budget for July at 1800 GMT. Economists forecast a $103.0 billion deficit, compared with a June budget deficit of $60.0 billion.

* European shares fell 0.3 percent on Friday after a five-day winning streak as weaker-than-expected Chinese economic data hit equity markets.

* China’s July exports rose just 1 percent from a year earlier, undershooting forecasts by a big margin and adding to a downbeat set of monthly data that has boosted expectations of fresh government action to shore up the economy.

* The Standard & Poor’s 500 extended its rally to a fifth day on Thursday, again eking out a tiny gain as lingering expectations for economic stimulus from central banks lent support to a market lacking new catalysts.

* The Dow Jones industrial average slipped 10.45 points, or 0.08 percent, to 13,165.19 at the close. But the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index inched up 0.58 of a point, or 0.04 percent, to 1,402.80. The Nasdaq Composite Index gained 7.39 points, or 0.25 percent, to close at 3,018.64.