U.S. stock index futures signal mixed open on Wall St

PARIS, Jan 18 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures pointed to a mixed open on Wall Street on Friday, with futures for the S&P 500 up 0.05 percent, Dow Jones futures up 0.03 percent and Nasdaq 100 futures down 0.24 percent at 1034 GMT.

* World shares hit a 20-month high on Friday as encouraging data from the United States and China boosted prospects for the global economy, while the yen hit new lows ahead of next week’s Bank of Japan meeting.

* China reported a recovery in exports, as well as stronger-than-expected industrial output and retail sales, fuelling hopes of stronger global growth and sending shares in Tokyo and Hong Kong to multi-month highs.

* On the earnings front, investors awaited results from companies including General Electric, Morgan Stanley

and Johnson Controls.

* AT&T Inc will be in focus after it warned that it will take a fourth-quarter charge of about $10 billion due to bigger-than-expected pension obligations.

* Intel Corp will also be in the spotlight after its forecast for quarterly revenue disappointed Wall Street and its plans for a sharp increase in capital spending in 2013 unnerved investors already concerned about slow demand for personal computers.

* The union representing 23,000 Boeing Co engineers and technical workers urged members to reject the company’s latest contract offer on Thursday. The move ended negotiations and pushed the union a step closer to calling a strike even though the two sides earlier appeared close to a deal.

* A team of experts from U.S. aviation authorities and Boeing Co arrived in Japan on Friday to inspect a 787 Dreamliner passenger jet that made an emergency landing on a domestic All Nippon Airways Co flight this week.

* Pfizer Inc’s unit Zoetis Inc plans to sell 86.1 million shares at between $22 and $25 each in an initial public offering that could value the animal health business at as much as $12.5 billion. At the top end of the expected range, the offering would raise about $2.2 billion.

* Liberty Media Corp has taken majority ownership of Sirius XM Radio Inc, a securities filing showed, after months of trying to wrest control of the satellite radio broadcaster.

* Silver Lake Partners, trying to finalize a bidding group to take Dell Inc private, is in talks with the manager of Canada’s pension plan and other potential investment partners, people familiar with the matter said.

* Programmable chipmaker Xilinx Inc said it expects revenue to grow between 2 and 6 percent in this quarter from the previous quarter.

* Global cruise line operator Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd priced its initial public offering at $19 a share on Thursday, above its expected range, an underwriter said.

* Investors in U.S.-based funds pumped $3.75 billion into stock mutual funds in the latest week, a continuation of the prior week’s massive inflow and suggesting a trend of retail investors putting money back to work in the stock market, data from Thomson Reuters’ Lipper service showed.

* Stronger-than-expected data on U.S. housing starts and jobless claims lit a fire under stocks on Thursday, pushing the S&P 500 to a five-year high and its third day of gains.

* The Dow Jones industrial average rose 84.79 points, or 0.63 percent, to 13,596.02. The Standard & Poor’s 500 Index gained 8.31 points, or 0.56 percent, to 1,480.94. The Nasdaq Composite Index added 18.46 points, or 0.59 percent, to 3,136.00.