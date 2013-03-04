FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. stock index futures signal lower open
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Business
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
Saudi Arabia
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 4, 2013 / 9:55 AM / 5 years ago

U.S. stock index futures signal lower open

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, March 4 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures pointed
to a lower open on Wall Street on Monday, with concerns over the
global economy dampening shares in Asia and Europe.
    The futures contract for the S&P 500 fell 0.3
percent, while the Dow Jones futures contract retreated
0.4 percent and Nasdaq 100 futures shed 0.2 percent.
    * Apple will be in focus after Sony Corp 
said it aims to win third place in smartphone markets around the
world behind Apple and Samsung Electronics Co,
pitting it against Chinese companies Huawei Technology
 and ZTE which are looking to become the
third big player in mobile devices.    
    * Pratt & Whitney, a subsidiary of United Technologies Corp
, uncovered a fraudulent scheme of testing engine parts
by another unit of United Tech, the Wall Street Journal reported
on Monday.    
    * ConocoPhillips, which has been looking to sell
down its interest in Canada's oil sands, said that moves by
Ottawa to limit foreign investment in that country's resources
have made it more difficult for some buyers. 
    * The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index fell 0.2
percent to 1,164.35 points, with weaker-than-forecast results
from British bank HSBC weighing on markets.
 
    Asian stock markets also fell, as worries that China would
tighten its grip on the property sector hurt sentiment.
    * U.S. stocks rose modestly on Friday, leaving the S&P 500
with slight gains in a volatile week as strong U.S. economic
data overshadowed both growth concerns in China and Europe and
the impact of expected U.S. government spending cuts.
    The Dow Jones industrial average gained 35.17 points,
or 0.25 percent, to 14,089.66 at the close. The Standard &
Poor's 500 Index added 3.52 points, or 0.23 percent, to
1,518.20. The Nasdaq Composite Index advanced 9.55
points, or 0.30 percent, to 3,169.74.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.