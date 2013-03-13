FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. stock index futures just down
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Business
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
Saudi Arabia
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 13, 2013 / 9:36 AM / 5 years ago

U.S. stock index futures just down

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

PARIS, March 13 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures pointed to a slightly lower open on Wall Street on Wednesday, with futures for the S&P 500 down 0.11 percent, Dow Jones futures down 0.06 percent and Nasdaq 100 futures down 0.17 percent at 0918 GMT.

* European stocks slipped from recent multi-year highs in morning trade, as investors turned cautious ahead of Italy’s first long-term debt auction since last week’s credit downgrade and ahead of euro zone industrial production data.

* Tokyo’s Nikkei share average slipped for a second session, ending the session down 0.6 percent, as a firmer yen prompted investors to cash in recent strong profits in exporters following an eight-session market rally.

* Boeing Co will be in the spotlight after the aircraft maker won approval from U.S. transport regulators on Tuesday to start testing a redesigned battery for the 787 Dreamliner, putting it one step closer to getting the troubled airplane back into regular service.

* Asda, the British arm of U.S. retailer Wal-Mart Stores Inc , is considering a bid for collapsed music retailer HMV, the Telegraph reported.

* Investors await February retail sales, due at 1230 GMT, expected to rise 0.5 percent compared with a 0.1 percent increase in January, according to Reuters polling. Excluding automobiles, sales are expected to rise 0.5 percent versus a 0.2 percent rise in January.

* Business inventories data for January is also due at 1400 GMT, seen rising 0.4 percent versus 0.1 percent in the prior month.

* The S&P 500 ended lower on Tuesday, breaking a seven-session string of gains as investors pulled back from technology and financials, but the Dow eked out the smallest of gains to finish at another all-time closing high.

* The Dow Jones industrial average rose just 2.77 points, or 0.02 percent, to 14,450.06, another record close. Earlier, the Dow climbed to a lifetime intraday high of 14,478.80.

* The Standard & Poor’s 500 Index dipped 3.74 points, or 0.24 percent, to finish at 1,552.48 - about 13 points below its record closing high. The Nasdaq Composite Index slipped 10.55 points, or 0.32 percent, to close at 3,242.32.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.