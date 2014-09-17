US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St edges lower after Fed statement

NEW YORK, Sept 17 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks were choppy on Wednesday following the Federal Reserve’s statement, with indexes briefly adding to gains and then turning lower.

In its statement, the Fed renewed a pledge to keep interest rates near zero for a “considerable time.”

The Dow Jones industrial average was falling 30.51 points, or 0.18 percent, at 17,101.46, the S&P 500 was losing 5.16 points, or 0.26 percent, at 1,993.82 and the Nasdaq Composite was dropping 10.64 points, or 0.23 percent, at 4,542.12.