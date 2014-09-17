FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St edges lower after Fed statement
Sections
Featured
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
WORLD
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Best Buy 2021 profit forecast falls short
BUSINESS
Best Buy 2021 profit forecast falls short
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 17, 2014 / 6:10 PM / 3 years ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St edges lower after Fed statement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Sept 17 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks were choppy on Wednesday following the Federal Reserve’s statement, with indexes briefly adding to gains and then turning lower.

In its statement, the Fed renewed a pledge to keep interest rates near zero for a “considerable time.”

The Dow Jones industrial average was falling 30.51 points, or 0.18 percent, at 17,101.46, the S&P 500 was losing 5.16 points, or 0.26 percent, at 1,993.82 and the Nasdaq Composite was dropping 10.64 points, or 0.23 percent, at 4,542.12.

Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Bernadette Baum

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.