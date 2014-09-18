FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
US STOCKS-Consumer staples edge higher on ConAgra boost
Sections
Featured
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
U.N. General Assembly
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
WORLD
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 18, 2014 / 7:31 PM / 3 years ago

US STOCKS-Consumer staples edge higher on ConAgra boost

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NEW YORK, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Consumer staples stocks were edging higher heading into the latter stages of trading, as ConAgra shares climbed in the wake of its quarterly earnings.

The S&P consumer staples index was up 0.2 percent, buoyed by a 4.6 percent jump in ConAgra to $33.48 after the company posted a higher-than-expected quarterly profit and said its consumer foods business was recovering. The gains would mark the biggest jump for the stock since December.

Since hitting a three-month high on September 8, ConAgra shares had come under modest pressure, falling 2 percent through Wednesday. The stock may have room to advance, however, with Thomson Reuters StarMine holding an intrinsic value of $37.14 on the stock, roughly 11 percent higher than its current value.

Index snapshot at 15:22 EDT (1722 GMT):

* S&P 500 was rising 9.07 points, or 0.45 percent.

* Nasdaq Comp was gaining 25.97 points, or 0.57 percent.

* Dow industrials was adding 106.45 points, or 0.62 percent.

* Russell 2000 was adding 3.36 points, or 0.29 percent.

* S&P MidCap was adding 3.99 points, or 0.28 percent.

* S&P SmallCap was gaining 2.76 points, or 0.42 percent. (Editing by Bernadette Baum and Nick Zieminski)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.