US STOCKS-Yahoo active as Alibaba debuts; Dresser-Rand jumps

By Rodrigo Campos

NEW YORK, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Shares of Yahoo were gaining 1.7 percent in the highest volume by far on the Nasdaq early on Friday, after Alibaba priced its initial public offering at $68 a share, the top end of the expected range.

Yahoo, which is selling part of its Alibaba stake but will remain a top shareholder, has risen 4.1 percent so far this year, compared with a 10 percent gain in the Nasdaq Composite.

Dresser-Rand was gaining 13.4 percent in heavy volume on the NYSE, after a report that Germany’s Siemens plans to offer more than $6.1 billion, or $80 per share, for the U.S. compressor and turbine maker.

The offer would put Siemens in competition with Swiss pump maker Sulzer, which said on Wednesday it was in talks on a potential merger with Dresser-Rand.

U.S. stock index futures were rising in light volume early on Friday, building on record highs set in the previous session by the Dow industrials and S&P 500 and ahead of Alibaba’s debut on the New York Stock Exchange.

Oracle shares fell 2.8 percent premarket after Larry Ellison, co-founder and leader for 37 years, stepped aside as chief executive officer. He will be replaced by co-CEOs Safra Catz and Mark Hurd, raising questions about a job-sharing arrangement that has had mixed records elsewhere.

The Conference Board’s Leading Economic Index for August is due at 10:00 a.m. (1400 GMT). The index posted a 0.9 percent increase in July.

Futures snapshot at 8:06 EDT (1206 GMT):

* S&P 500 e-minis were up 4.75 points, or 0.24 percent, with 37,527 contracts changing hands.

* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were gaining 11.25 points, or 0.27 percent, in volume of 3,319 contracts.

* Dow e-minis were up 58 points, or 0.34 percent, with 2,699 contracts changing hands. (Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe and Chizu Nomiyama)