US STOCKS-Midcap tech stumbles as Tibco weighs

NEW YORK, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Midcap technology shares were trading lower on Wednesday along with their larger-cap counterparts, weighed down by a drop in Tibco Software after the company posted disappointing results.

Tibco reported third-quarter earnings of 14 cents a share, below the 18 cents a share Thomson Reuters estimate, sending shares down 5.1 percent to $19.72 and pulling the S&P MidCap technology index down 1.2 percent as one of the worst performing midcap S&P sectors.

The decline for Tibco would be its worst performance in three months should the losses hold, and Tibco could be facing further losses, as Thomson Reuters StarMine holds an intrinsic value of $13.98 on the stock.

But Concur Technologies was a bright spot in the sector, jumping 18 percent to $127.15 after Germany’s SAP agreed to buy the U.S. expenses software maker for $7.3 billion in cash.

Index snapshot at 13:46 EDT:

* S&P 500 was falling 1.95 points, or 0.1 percent.

* Nasdaq Comp was losing 20.23 points, or 0.44 percent.

* Dow industrials was adding 15.38 points, or 0.09 percent.

* Russell 2000 was falling 14.92 points, or 1.29 percent.

* S&P MidCap was dropping 10.18 points, or 0.71 percent.

* S&P SmallCap was losing 8.51 points, or 1.28 percent. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Nick Zieminski)