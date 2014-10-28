US STOCKS-Futures rise ahead of data, Twitter tumbles

* Twitter shares tumble in premarket trading

* Two-day Fed meeting to begin, policy seen steady

* Futures up: Dow 71 pts, S&P 10 pts, Nasdaq 23 pts

NEW YORK, Oct 28 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures rose on Tuesday ahead of data on industrial production, home prices and consumer confidence and as the Federal Reserve prepared to begin a two-day meeting on monetary policy.

* A busy economic schedule includes September data on durable goods at 8:30 a.m. (1230 GMT), S&P/Case-Shiller home prices for August at 9:00 a.m. (1300 GMT) and at 10:00 a.m. (1400 GMT) a gauge of consumer confidence for October.

* The U.S. Federal Reserve begins later on Tuesday a two day meeting, after which it is expected to reinforce expectations it will wait a long while before rising interest rates. The U.S. central bank is all but certain to announce the end of its massive bond-buying stimulus.

* Twitter shares fell 13.1 percent in premarket trading a day after it posted a slide in a closely watched measure of engagement even as its user base grew in the third quarter.

* Receptos Inc shares jumped 33 percent premarket after the company said its experimental ulcerative colitis drug met the main goal in a mid-stage trial.

* U.S.-traded shares of Sanofi dropped 8 percent premarket after the French drugmaker said sales growth at its leading business of diabetes treatments would stall next year.

Futures snapshot at 7:25 a.m. (1125 GMT):

* S&P 500 e-minis were up 9.75 points, or 0.5 percent, with 132,959 contracts changing hands.

* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were gaining 23 points, or 0.57 percent, in volume of 20,333 contracts.

* Dow e-minis were up 71 points, or 0.42 percent, with 19,401 contracts changing hands.