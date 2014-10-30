US STOCKS-Futures point to lower open despite strong GDP report

NEW YORK, Oct 30 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures pointed to a slightly lower open on Thursday despite a reading on third-quarter economic growth that was stronger than expected.

Gross domestic product grew at a 3.5 percent annual rate in the third quarter, beating expectations for a pace of 3 percent, though down from the 4.6 percent rate in the second quarter.

Separately, jobless claims unexpectedly rose in the latest week, though they remained at levels consistent with a firming labor market.

The data was especially scrutinized a day after the Federal Reserve ended its stimulative bond-buying program. Without quantitative easing - which fueled market gains over recent years, though its end was widely expected - investors are looking to when the central bank will begin raising interest rates. The Fed has said its first rate hike would be dependent on the strength of economic data.

In comments released after a two-day meeting, the U.S. central bank expressed confidence in U.S. economic prospects and dropped a characterization of U.S. labor market slack as “significant,” which many traders took as indicating a more hawkish tone.

Equities were volatile following the Fed’s comments, with major indexes at one point trading sharply lower before rebounding. The S&P 500 is up 6.4 percent over the past nine sessions, and at its session low on Wednesday found support near its 50-day moving average, a sign that the trend remains positive.

Dow component Visa Inc late Wednesday reported adjusted earnings that topped expectations, and said the mobile payment industry would be “a great driver” for business. MasterCard Inc also posted a better-than-expected profit, while revenue was up almost 13 percent.

Shares of Visa rose 4.6 percent to $224.49 in premarket trading while MasterCard added 2.4 percent to $77.84.

So far this reporting season, 75.3 percent of S&P 500 companies have exceeded profit expectations, according to Thomson Reuters data, above the long-term average of 63 percent.

U.S.-listed shares of major European banks were among the biggest movers of the premarket session on Thursday, continuing to see weakness since the results of the European Central Bank’s stress tests were published over the weekend.

The Euro STOXX banking index fell 1.5 percent.

Among the most active names, Deutsche Bank fell 2.4 percent to $30.45 on the New York Stock Exchange, while HSBC Holding was off 1.3 percent at $50.03 and UBS AG fell 1.8 percent to $16.82.

Futures snapshot at 8:45:

* S&P 500 e-minis were falling 3.5 points, or 0.18 percent, with 279,267 contracts changing hands.

* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 10 points, or 0.25 percent, in volume of 49,684 contracts.

* Dow e-minis were down 22 points, or 0.13 percent, with 35,461 contracts changing hands. (Editing by Nick Zieminski)