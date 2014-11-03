FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS-Sapient, American Realty among biggest premarket movers
November 3, 2014 / 12:45 PM / 3 years ago

US STOCKS-Sapient, American Realty among biggest premarket movers

Ryan Vlastelica

2 Min Read

NEW YORK, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Sapient Corp stock was among the biggest movers of the premarket session on Monday, with the shares jumping after Publicis agreed to buy the digital ad company for $3.7 billion in cash.

The stock rose 41 percent to $24.44 and was among the most actively traded Nasdaq names. It is on track for one of the biggest one-day jumps in its history.

The premarket move extends a rally for Sapient, which has risen for seven straight sessions, adding 23 percent over that period.

On the downside, American Realty Capital Properties Inc slumped 14 percent to $7.60 on heavy volume. Late Friday, Reuters reported that U.S. authorities had opened a criminal probe into the real estate investment trust in the wake of its disclosure that it had uncovered accounting errors. The story cited two sources familiar with the matter.

In the broader market, U.S. stock index futures ticked lower on Monday, with investors taking a pause following a sharp rally on Friday that took the Dow and S&P 500 to record levels.

Futures snapshot at 7:35:

* S&P 500 e-minis were falling 3.5 points, or 0.17 percent, with 108,434 contracts changing hands.

* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 5.75 points, or 0.14 percent, in volume of 14,635 contracts.

* Dow e-minis were down 37 points, or 0.21 percent, with 12,449 contracts changing hands. (Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)

