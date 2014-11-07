US STOCKS-Wall St flat after payrolls; Dow, S&P hit new records

* Dow, S&P 500 coming off record closing highs

* Fewer jobs added in October than expected

* Disney falls after results, Salix plummets

* Dow, S&P 500 flat, Nasdaq down 0.3 percent (Updates to midday trading)

By Ryan Vlastelica

NEW YORK, Nov 7 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks were little changed on Friday, though the Dow and S&P 500 still inched up to new records as the October payroll report pointed to economic resilience in the face of slowing global demand.

The S&P is on track for its third straight positive session, and with the day’s gains, it is now up 10 percent for 2014.

Employers added 214,000 jobs last month, below the 231,000 expected in a Reuters poll of economists, while August and September’s gains were revised higher. The unemployment rate fell to 5.8 percent from 5.9 percent.

“It’s hard to not bet on the economy, with the fundamentals looking like a full house: earnings are rock solid, we’re growing at a nice pace and confidence is up,” said David Kelly, chief global strategist for JPMorgan Funds in New York.

“The number was slightly weaker than expected but until we see real weakness or higher interest rates, we’ll continue to be overweight on equities.”

Gains were limited in the Dow by Walt Disney Co, which fell 2.8 percent from a record close to $89.45 a day after earnings met expectations, though its cable networks were weaker.

Salix Pharmaceuticals Ltd plummeted 37 percent to $87.38 in its biggest one-day drop a day after it slashed its full-year forecast as its inventory for key drugs piled up. The issue dissuaded Allergan Inc from acquiring the drugmaker, people familiar with the matter said. More than 13.8 million shares exchanged hands in early trading, more than six times Salix’s 50-day average of almost 2 million.

First Solar Inc sank 8.9 percent to $51.42 as the biggest decliner on the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 a day after the company said it wouldn’t spin off its solar power plants into a separate, publicly traded entity as some of its competitors have done.

Energy shares were the day’s strongest performers by far, rising 1.4 percent alongside a 1.5 percent jump in crude oil prices. Among the most active names, Chesapeake Energy rose 5.2 percent to $23.95 while Newfield Exploration was up 5.3 percent at $34.23.

At 11:46 a.m. (1646 GMT), the Dow Jones industrial average fell 1.9 points, or 0.01 percent, to 17,552.57, the S&P 500 gained 1.1 points, or 0.05 percent, to 2,032.31 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 12.27 points, or 0.26 percent, to 4,626.20. Both the Dow and S&P hit intraday records at their session highs.

For the week, the Dow is up 0.9 percent and the S&P is up 0.7 percent in their third straight week of gains. The Nasdaq is down 0.1 percent for the week.

Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by 1,783 to 1,169, for a 1.53-to-1 ratio on the upside; on the Nasdaq, 1,408 issues fell and 1,157 advanced for a 1.22-to-1 ratio favoring decliners.

The benchmark S&P 500 index was posting 49 new 52-week highs and 1 new lows; the Nasdaq Composite was recording 79 new highs and 39 new lows. (Editing by Bernadette Baum and James Dalgleish)