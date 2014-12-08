FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
US STOCKS-Futures fall after soft China, Japan data
Sections
Featured
St. Louis protest turns violent
st. louis
St. Louis protest turns violent
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
Markets
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 8, 2014 / 12:40 PM / 3 years ago

US STOCKS-Futures fall after soft China, Japan data

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Futures down: Dow 56 pts, S&P 7 pts, Nasdaq 14.25 pts

By Chuck Mikolajczak

NEW YORK, Dec 8 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures dipped on Monday, indicating the S&P 500 may retreat from a record high, as soft data in China and Japan stoked global growth concerns.

* Economic data showed China’s exports rose at a slower than expected pace and imports dropped 6.7 percent in November, while Japan’s economy shrank more than expected in the third quarter.

* The data put a damper on recent enthusiasm over the U.S. economy, after a strong payrolls report on Friday sent the S&P 500 to its 49th record close of the year. The benchmark S&P index has risen for seven weeks, its longest stretch in nearly a year, and is up more than 11 percent from an October low.

* Merck & Co Inc said it would buy Cubist Pharmaceuticals Inc in a deal valued at $9.5 billion. Merck shares edged up 0.2 percent in light premarket trading while Cubist shares rose 34.5 percent to $99.98 before being halted.

* Energy shares may come under pressure on Monday as Brent crude fell to a new five-year low on predictions that oversupply would keep building until next year. The S&P energy index is down over 9 percent for the year, making it the only one of the 10 major S&P sectors in the red for the year.

* European shares were lower after the data from China and Japan. In Asia, MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan slipped 0.3 percent while Tokyo’s Nikkei managed a slight gain.

Futures snapshot at 7:28 a.m. EST (1228 GMT):

* S&P 500 e-minis were down 7 points, or 0.34 percent, with 94,582 contracts changing hands.

* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 14.25 points, or 0.33 percent, in volume of 18,232 contracts.

* Dow e-minis were down 56 points, or 0.31 percent, with 15,537 contracts changing hands. (Editing by Bernadette Baum)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.