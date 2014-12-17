FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS-Futures rise ahead of Fed decision
December 17, 2014 / 12:50 PM / 3 years ago

US STOCKS-Futures rise ahead of Fed decision

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Inflation data due at 1330 GMT

* FedEx shares fall after earnings

* Futures up: Dow 78 pts, S&P 11 pts, Nasdaq 23 pts

NEW YORK, Dec 17 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures rose on Wednesday, following three days of losses for major Wall Street indexes, ahead of the year’s final statement from the U.S. Federal Reserve that may set the stage for interest rate hikes in 2015.

* A strengthening U.S. economy is expected to trump global economic worries and the Fed is seen likely to signal they are still on track to raise rates.

* As oil prices continued to fall, the Fed is expected to make a reference to a potential currency crisis in Russia. The rouble has weakened more than 40 percent against the U.S. dollar in the last four weeks.

* Key consumer inflation data for November is due at 8:30 a.m. EST (1330 GMT), while the Fed’s statement is due at 2:00 p.m. (1900 GMT) and will be followed by a press conference by Fed Chair Janet Yellen.

* FedEx shares fell 2.8 percent in light premarket trading after the package delivery company posted quarterly results.

* Joy Global could be under pressure after the mining equipment maker, which gets more than 60 percent of its revenue from coal miners, reported a 4 percent fall in quarterly revenue as customers cut production.

Futures snapshot at 7:34:

* S&P 500 e-minis were up 10.75 points, or 0.55 percent, with 112,495 contracts changing hands.

* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 23.25 points, or 0.57 percent, in volume of 7,844 contracts.

* Dow e-minis were up 78 points, or 0.46 percent, with 3,404 contracts changing hands.

Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
