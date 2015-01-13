FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
US STOCKS-Futures higher after 2-day decline, Alcoa results
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
January 13, 2015 / 1:20 PM / 3 years ago

US STOCKS-Futures higher after 2-day decline, Alcoa results

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* Alcoa up in premarket after results

* Oil falls near 6-year low

* Futures up: Dow 81 pts, S&P 8.5 pts, Nasdaq 20.5 pts (Adds premarket actives)

By Chuck Mikolajczak

NEW YORK, Jan 13 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures climbed on Tuesday after the S&P 500 fell for a second consecutive session, as financial results from Alcoa helped ease some investor skittishness about the corporate earnings season.

* Alcoa Inc gained 1.1 percent to $16.35 before the opening bell. The company reported a higher-than-expected quarterly profit due to a boost from automotive demand, higher aluminum prices and lower energy costs.

* Another sharp decline in energy shares as oil prices tumbled about 5 percent and growing concern over corporate profits sent equities lower for a second straight day. The benchmark S&P index has fallen in seven of the past nine sessions and is down 3 percent from its most recent record high on Dec. 29.

* Financials including JPMorgan Chase & Co, Wells Fargo & Co, Goldman Sachs Group Inc and Citigroup Inc are among the companies also due to report this week, along with Dow component Intel Corp.

* Fourth-quarter earnings are expected to show growth of 3.8 percent over the year-earlier period, according to Thomson Reuters data.

* Shares of energy companies are likely to be under pressure again as oil prices continued to stumble. Brent and U.S. crude touched their lowest levels in almost six years as a big OPEC producer stood by the group’s decision not to cut output to tackle a glut in the market.

* Brent was last down 3.5 percent at $45.75, while U.S. crude was off 3 percent at $44.67. Transocean shares were down 1.2 percent at $15.33 in premarket trading.

* CTIC Biopharma Corp shares jumped 9.6 percent to $2.52 before the opening bell after the company forecast 2015 revenue between $55 million and $72 million, well above the Wall Street estimate. The stock was the most active on the Nasdaq in premarket trading, with volume of nearly 370,000 shares, about one-third of its 10-day average volume.

Futures snapshot at 8:08 a.m. (1308 GMT):

* S&P 500 e-minis were up 8.5 points, or 0.42 percent, with 171,777 contracts changing hands.

* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 20.5 points, or 0.49 percent, in volume of 27,600 contracts.

* Dow e-minis were up 81 points, or 0.46 percent, with 26,550 contracts changing hands. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.