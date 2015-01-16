FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
US STOCKS-Futures fall, Wall Street set to post weekly decline
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 16, 2015 / 12:15 PM / 3 years ago

US STOCKS-Futures fall, Wall Street set to post weekly decline

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Intel shares down after guidance disappoints

* Futures off: Dow 36 pts, S&P 3.5 pts, Nasdaq 24 pts

NEW YORK, Jan 16 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures edged lower on Friday, following five straight days of losses for major indexes, setting Wall Street up for its fourth negative week out of the past six.

* Energy stocks were set to rebound alongside a bounce in the price of crude. Brent futures rose more than 3 percent to near $50 a barrel after the International Energy Agency forecast the market downtrend would end. Still, analysts said strong gains were unlikely in the near term as global output outweighs demand.

* A busy economic calendar brings key consumer inflation data for December at 8:30 a.m. (1330 GMT), followed 45 minutes later by December industrial output and capacity utilization numbers. At 10:00 a.m. (1500 GMT), the University of Michigan consumer sentiment gauge for January is due.

* Intel shares fell 2.3 percent in light premarket trading a day after the chipmaker gave a disappointing forecast for revenue and gross margins for this quarter.

* Schlumberger, the world’s No.1 oilfield services provider, said it will cut 9,000 jobs, or 7 percent of its workforce, as a seven-month-long decline in oil prices pushed it to control costs.

Futures snapshot at 7:00 a.m. EST (1200 GMT):

* S&P 500 e-minis were down 3.5 points, or 0.18 percent, with 219,399 contracts changing hands.

* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 24.25 points, or 0.59 percent, in volume of 44,819 contracts.

* Dow e-minis were down 36 points, or 0.21 percent, with 38,651 contracts traded so far.

Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; Editing by Bernadette Baum

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.