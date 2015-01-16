US STOCKS-Futures fall, Wall Street set to post weekly decline

* Intel shares down after guidance disappoints

* Futures off: Dow 36 pts, S&P 3.5 pts, Nasdaq 24 pts

NEW YORK, Jan 16 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures edged lower on Friday, following five straight days of losses for major indexes, setting Wall Street up for its fourth negative week out of the past six.

* Energy stocks were set to rebound alongside a bounce in the price of crude. Brent futures rose more than 3 percent to near $50 a barrel after the International Energy Agency forecast the market downtrend would end. Still, analysts said strong gains were unlikely in the near term as global output outweighs demand.

* A busy economic calendar brings key consumer inflation data for December at 8:30 a.m. (1330 GMT), followed 45 minutes later by December industrial output and capacity utilization numbers. At 10:00 a.m. (1500 GMT), the University of Michigan consumer sentiment gauge for January is due.

* Intel shares fell 2.3 percent in light premarket trading a day after the chipmaker gave a disappointing forecast for revenue and gross margins for this quarter.

* Schlumberger, the world’s No.1 oilfield services provider, said it will cut 9,000 jobs, or 7 percent of its workforce, as a seven-month-long decline in oil prices pushed it to control costs.

Futures snapshot at 7:00 a.m. EST (1200 GMT):

* S&P 500 e-minis were down 3.5 points, or 0.18 percent, with 219,399 contracts changing hands.

* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 24.25 points, or 0.59 percent, in volume of 44,819 contracts.

* Dow e-minis were down 36 points, or 0.21 percent, with 38,651 contracts traded so far.