January 21, 2015 / 2:41 PM / 3 years ago

RPT-US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-U.S. stocks fall after IBM weakness, ahead of ECB meeting

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 21 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened lower on Wednesday after a disappointing outlook from IBM and as investors reduced their exposure ahead of an upcoming European Central Bank (ECB) meeting that could result in new stimulus.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 60.91 points, or 0.35 percent, to 17,454.32, the S&P 500 lost 4.63 points, or 0.23 percent, to 2,017.92 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 12.58 points, or 0.27 percent, to 4,642.26.

Reporting By Sinead Carew; Editing by Nick Zieminski

