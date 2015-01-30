US STOCKS-Futures drop ahead of data; indexes to fall for month

* Futures down: Dow 145 pts, S&P 15 pts, Nasdaq 17 pts

NEW YORK, Jan 30 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures fell on Friday ahead of data on economic growth, consumer inflation and confidence, with major indexes poised for a second month of declines.

* Amazon shares jumped 11 percent in premarket trading the day after posting earnings that beat Wall Street expectations on strong sales during the holiday season.

* Data due include a reading on fourth-quarter gross domestic product growth, consumer inflation and employment costs at 8:30 a.m. EST (1330 GMT). Shortly after the opening bell, data from the Chicago PMI and University of Michigan on consumer confidence will be released.

* Google Inc shares rose 1.2 percent in premarket trading after revenue grew 15 percent in the fourth quarter but fell short of Wall Street’s target on declining online ad prices and unfavorable foreign exchange rates.

* Visa rose 3.7 percent in premarket trading after it reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit and announced a 4-for-1 split of its class A common stock.

* Mattel shares fell 1.1 percent after the toy maker reported its fifth straight fall in quarterly sales in North America, a nagging decline that likely cost Brian Stockton his job as chief executive this week.

Futures snapshot at 7:59 a.m.:

* S&P 500 e-minis were down 15.25 points, or 0.76 percent, with 144,701 contracts changing hands.

* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 17 points, or 0.41 percent, in volume of 23,395 contracts.

* Dow e-minis were down 145 points, or 0.83 percent, with 23,898 contracts changing hands.