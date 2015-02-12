FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
February 12, 2015 / 12:50 PM / 3 years ago

US STOCKS-Futures gain after Ukraine deal, Swedish stimulus

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* Futures up: Dow 84 pts, S&P 9.75 pts, Nasdaq 22 pts

* Ceasefire deal reached between Ukraine, Russia

* Sweden introduces negative interest rates, bond buys

* Cisco up in premarket after results; Tesla falls

By Chuck Mikolajczak

NEW YORK, Feb 12 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures advanced on Thursday, following a ceasefire agreement between Russia and Ukraine and surprising stimulus measures by Sweden’s central bank.

* Leaders of Germany, France, Russia and Ukraine agreed a deal to end fighting in eastern Ukraine, potentially removing a concern for investors.

* Also helping to lift futures was a decision by Sweden’s Riksbank to introduce negative interest rates and launch bond purchases, while saying it could take further steps to fight falling prices.

* Stocks may get a boost from Cisco Systems, which jumped 6.7 percent to $28.72 before the opening bell after the network equipment maker reported stronger-than-expected quarterly revenue and profit.

* But Tesla Motors dropped 8.6 percent to $194.50 in premarket after the electric-car maker missed fourth-quarter sales targets and analysts’ profit expectations.

* Talks over Greek debt with euro zone finance ministers failed to yield an agreement, with negotiations set to continue on Monday.

* Investors anticipate weekly initial jobless claims data and January retail sales at 8:30 a.m. (1330 GMT). Claims are expected to rise to 285,000 from 278,000 in the prior week, while retail sales are expected to have dropped 0.5 percent.

* December business inventories data is expected later in the session at 10:00 a.m. (1500 GMT), with expectations for a rise of 0.2 percent.

* Thomson Reuters data showed that 72.4 percent of the 352 S&P 500 components that have reported earnings beat expectations, above the 69 percent in the past four quarters. The earnings growth rate for the quarter stands at 6.7 percent.

* European shares advanced, as several indexes touched multi-year highs in the wake of the Ukraine peace deal and Swedish stimulus measures.

* Asian stocks dipped amid caution over the Greek debt negotiations.

Futures snapshot at 7:33 a.m. EST:

* S&P 500 e-minis were up 9.75 points, or 0.47 percent, with 176,955 contracts changing hands.

* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 22 points, or 0.51 percent, in volume of 31,808 contracts.

* Dow e-minis were up 84 points, or 0.47 percent, with 25,672 contracts changing hands. (Editing by Bernadette Baum)

