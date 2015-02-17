US STOCKS-Futures flat, with major indexes at records

* Investors watching situations in Greece, Ukraine

* S&P 500 coming off record closing high

* Crude oil rises for third straight session

* Dow down 1 pt, S&P down 1.75 pt, Nasdaq up 6.75 pts (Updates prices, adds Transocean and Medtronic news)

By Ryan Vlastelica

NEW YORK, Feb 17 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures were little changed on Tuesday, the first trading session after the S&P 500 closed at a record high, although investors continued to watch the uncertainty over a Greek debt deal and a fragile Ukraine truce.

Equities have been in an uptrend lately, with major indexes notching a second week of solid gains last week. Much of the advance came on signs of progress for the debt deal in Greece, as well as reduced tension between Russia and Ukraine.

Both situations appeared less stable over the long weekend as U.S. stock markets were closed Monday for the Presidents Day holiday. Still investors were not spurred to sell, with equities supported by crude oil, which rose for the third straight day.

In Europe, European Union finance ministers pressured Greece to remain in an international financial rescue program after talks collapsed on Monday. U.S.-listed shares of the National Bank of Greece fell 11 percent to $1.44 in heavy premarket trading.

Pro-Russian separatists said they would not carry out an agreement to pull back heavy guns in eastern Ukraine, putting a shaky peace deal at risk.

While the United States has little direct exposure to either Greece or Ukraine and Russia, any breakdown in either place could lead to continued volatility in Europe, a major trading partner.

Crude oil rose 0.2 percent to $52.86, while Brent crude was up 0.9 percent at $61.96 on expectations that lower prices may prompt a slowdown in U.S. output. Separately, bombings by Egypt against Islamic State targets in Libya raised concerns about a threat to Middle East supplies.

Despite the rise crude oil remained sharply down from a high hit in June, severely pressured energy stocks. On Monday, offshore drilling company Transocean Ltd slashed its dividend, and its chief executive officer stepped down. Transocean shares rose 1.7 percent to $19.38 in heavy premarket trading.

Medtronic Plc added 2.3 percent to $77 premarket after the medical device maker reported earnings growth of 28 percent, boosted by higher sales of its cardiac devices.

Corporate earnings have also supported the equity gains. Of the 391 S&P 500 companies reporting results so far this quarter, about 71.1 percent have topped profit expectations, according to Thomson Reuters data, while 57.5 percent have beaten on revenue. The earnings growth rate for the quarter is 6.6 percent, down from the 11.2 percent expected on Oct. 1, but up from 4.2 percent expected on Jan. 1.

Futures snapshot at 8:04:

* S&P 500 e-minis were down 1.75 points, or 0.08 percent, with 209,701 contracts changing hands.

* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 6.75 points, or 0.15 percent, in volume of 39,776 contracts.

* Dow e-minis slipped 1 points, or 0.01 percent, with 42,359 contracts changing hands. (Editing by Lisa Von Ahn and Jeffrey Benkoe)