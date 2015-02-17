FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens flat, S&P 500 near record
February 17, 2015 / 3:00 PM / 3 years ago

RPT-US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens flat, S&P 500 near record

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeats to additional subscribers)

NEW YORK, Feb 17 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened flat on Tuesday, the first trading session after the S&P 500 closed at a record high, although investors continued to watch the uncertainty over a Greek debt deal and a fragile Ukraine truce.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 26.69 points, or 0.15 percent, to 17,992.66, the S&P 500 lost 2.5 points, or 0.12 percent, to 2,094.49 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 4.49 points, or 0.09 percent, to 4,889.35. (Reporting by Ryan Vlastelica; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

