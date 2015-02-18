FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St trims losses after Fed minutes
#Market News
February 18, 2015 / 7:15 PM / 3 years ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St trims losses after Fed minutes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Feb 18 (Reuters) - The Dow and S&P 500 trimmed losses and the Nasdaq was barely higher on Wednesday as minutes from the latest Federal Reserve meeting showed concern from policymakers about raising interest rates too soon.

At 2:06 p.m., the Dow Jones industrial average fell 23.83 points, or 0.13 percent, to 18,023.75, the S&P 500 lost 2.8 points, or 0.13 percent, to 2,097.54 and the Nasdaq Composite added 1.76 points, or 0.04 percent, to 4,901.03. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

