US STOCKS-Futures little changed, S&P on track for flat week

* S&P on track for flat week, Nasdaq up for 7 sessions

* Investors look for signs of progress with Greece deal

* Dow up 5 pts, S&P down 0.5 pt, Nasdaq up 1.5 pt (Updates prices, adds Deere results)

By Ryan Vlastelica

NEW YORK, Feb 20 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures were little changed on Friday, suggesting major indexes would end a quiet week with another day of slight moves as investors await clarity on a possible debt deal for Greece.

Euro zone finance ministers prepared another attempt at reaching a deal at a Eurogroup meeting in Brussels, although some analysts said it may take an emergency summit of the currency bloc in the coming week to finalize a pact. On Thursday, Germany rejected a Greek proposal for a six-month extension of its euro zone loan agreement, saying it fell short of conditions set by the country’s euro zone partners.

While U.S. equities have little direct exposure to Greece, a relatively small economy in the euro zone, Wall Street has lately risen on any sign of progress in reaching an accord. Investors are concerned that if no deal is reached, forcing Greece out of the euro zone, that will lead to extended volatility with a major trading partner.

In company news, Deere & Co fell 0.9 percent to $90.85 in premarket trading after the farm equipment maker reported a drop of 43 percent in quarterly profit, hurt by a decline in sales.

Noodles & Co plunged 26 percent to $20.45 on heavy volume after the fast-casual restaurant chain operator gave an adjusted profit outlook that was below expectations.

Intuit Inc late Thursday reported a smaller-than-expected quarterly loss, helped by strong demand for its online tax-preparation software, TurboTax.

For the S&P 500, earnings for the quarter are up 6.5 percent from a year ago, above a Jan. 1 estimate for 4.2 percent growth, Thomson Reuters data showed. The S&P 500 index has gained 1.9 percent since the start of the year.

Apple Inc edged higher in premarket trading a day after Bloomberg reported that the tech giant was aiming to begin production of an electric car as early as 2020, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

Investors are also looking ahead to a survey on February manufacturing from financial data firm Markit. The preliminary reading is expected to be little changed from January.

For the week, the Dow is down 0.2 percent, the S&P 500 is flat and the Nasdaq is up 0.6 percent. The Nasdaq has risen for seven straight sessions and is nearing the all-time high it reached in March 2000, prior to the bursting of the dot com bubble.

Futures snapshot at 7:50 a.m.:

* S&P 500 e-minis were down 0.5 points, or 0.02 percent, with 88,151 contracts changing hands.

* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 1.5 points, or 0.03 percent, in volume of 18,438 contracts.

* Dow e-minis were up 5 points, or 0.03 percent, with 17,375 contracts changing hands.