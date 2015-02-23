FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
US STOCKS-Futures edge lower after Dow, S&P hit records
Sections
Featured
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
U.S. official barred from Rohingya conflict zone
Myanmar
U.S. official barred from Rohingya conflict zone
Beijing bitcoin exchanges to announce trading halt: source
Future of Money
Beijing bitcoin exchanges to announce trading halt: source
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 23, 2015 / 12:55 PM / 3 years ago

US STOCKS-Futures edge lower after Dow, S&P hit records

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* Existing home sales data on tap

* Goldman cuts Boeing to sell rating

* Valeant, Salix agree to merger deal

* Futures: Dow off 35 pts, S&P off 4 pts, Nasdaq up 1 pt

By Chuck Mikolajczak

NEW YORK, Feb 23 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures dipped on Monday, after the Dow and S&P closed at records on the heels of an agreement by euro zone finance ministers to extend Greece’s bailout by four months provided it draws up a list of reforms.

* Greece will present its economic reform plans on Monday to seal the euro zone financial lifeline, but the government drew criticism from a veteran leftist and ruling party member that the deal let voters down. The deal is conditional on Greece’s European and IMF creditors accepting the reform list.

* The equity market gains led each of the three major Wall Street indexes to their third weekly advance on Friday, with the Nasdaq on an eight-session winning streak as it closed in on the 5,000 mark for the first time in nearly fifteen years.

* Existing home sales data is due at 10:00 a.m. (1500 GMT), the first in a flurry of economic reports this week that will help investors gauge the strength of the housing sector.

* Canada’s Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc agreed to acquire gastrointestinal drugmaker Salix Pharmaceuticals Ltd in an all-cash deal valued at about $10.1 billion, the companies said on Sunday. U.S. listed shares of Valeant gained 6.2 percent to $184 while Salix slipped 0.8 percent to $156.55 in premarket trading.

* Asahi Kasei Corp, a Japanese chemicals maker, said it would buy Polypore International Inc’s energy storage segment for $2.2 billion, as it seeks to expand in the energy and environment business. Polypore shares jumped 13.1 percent to $59.90 before the opening bell.

* Home Loan Servicing climbed 7.9 percent to $18.09 in premarket after the company agreed to be acquired by New Residential Investment Corp for about $1.3 billion. [ID:nASB097HM}

* Dow component Boeing fell 1.8 percent to $155.49 after Goldman Sachs cut its rating on the aerospace company to “sell” from “neutral. ”

* European shares edged up in the wake of the Greece deal, although a slightly disappointing German business morale survey held gains in check.

* Japan’s Nikkei 225 stock index hit a 15-year high, though MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan slipped 0.3 percent as many countries in the region returned from Lunar New Year holidays.

Futures snapshot at 7:35 a.m. EST (1235 GMT):

* S&P 500 e-minis were down 4 points, or 0.19 percent, with 70,362 contracts changing hands.

* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 1 point, or 0.02 percent, in volume of 10,590 contracts.

* Dow e-minis were down 35 points, or 0.19 percent, with 13,272 contracts changing hands. (Editing by Bernadette Baum)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.