FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
US STOCKS-Wall St falls from latest records; auto sales soft
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 3, 2015 / 4:42 PM / 3 years ago

US STOCKS-Wall St falls from latest records; auto sales soft

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

(Updates to late morning)

* Auto sales fall short of expectations

* Best Buy climbs after results

* Citigroup to sell OneMain Financial to Springleaf Holdings

* Indexes off: Dow 0.7 pct, S&P 0.8 pct, Nasdaq 0.9 pct

By Chuck Mikolajczak

NEW YORK, March 3 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks fell on Tuesday, as the Dow and S&P retreated from their latest records and the Nasdaq dipped below 5,000 after scaling the milestone level for the first time in 15 years.

Investors exercised caution after a strong run for major indexes in February and ahead of a slew of economic data later this week, culminating with the monthly payrolls report. Disappointing auto sales also gave a reason to pause.

“To the extent that you are taking a breather, it’s not predicated on the fact we are crossed a round number on the Nasdaq. It’s predicated on the fact that when you get up around new highs market participants tend to get a little vertigo,” said Art Hogan, chief market strategist at Wunderlich Securities in New York.

“The air gets a little thin up at new highs and you need a driver to keep it going, and one of the things we are not getting as a driver today is solid auto sales.”

For the second year in a row, tough winter weather slowed U.S. vehicle sales in February, with several major automakers missing analysts’ projections and dampening bullish expectations.

U.S.-listed Fiat Chrysler shares lost 3.7 percent to $15.25 while Ford Motor declined 2.4 percent to $16.18. General Motors managed to edge 0.1 percent higher at $37.65.

Electronics retailer Best Buy advanced 0.8 percent to $38.95 after it reported quarterly results, announced a special dividend and the resumption of its share repurchase plan.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 130.75 points, or 0.71 percent, to 18,157.88, the S&P 500 lost 15.82 points, or 0.75 percent, to 2,101.57 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 44.93 points, or 0.9 percent, to 4,963.17.

Citigroup edged up 0.6 percent to $53.83 after it agreed to sell its consumer finance unit OneMain Financial Holdings Inc to subprime lender Springleaf Holdings Inc for $4.25 billion in cash. Springleaf shares surged 36.5 percent to $48.13.

Mylan Inc fell 3.3 percent to $55.98. The generic drug maker gave its 2015 outlook and said it may look for another acquisition after completing a deal for some of Abbott Laboratories’ non-U.S. businesses just last week.

MannKind Corp tumbled 9.6 percent to $6.00 after Goldman Sachs cut its rating on the drugmaker to “sell” from “neutral” and slashed its price target to $3 from $6 per share.

Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by 1,853 to 1,064, for a 1.74-to-1 ratio; on the Nasdaq, 1,687 issues fell and 876 advanced, for a 1.93-to-1 ratio favoring decliners.

The S&P 500 was posting 8 new 52-week highs and no new lows; the Nasdaq Composite was recording 53 new highs and 20 new lows. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Nick Zieminski)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.