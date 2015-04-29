FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St adds to losses after Fed statement
#Market News
April 29, 2015 / 6:20 PM / 2 years ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St adds to losses after Fed statement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, April 29 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks briefly added to losses on Wednesday following a Federal Reserve statement that pointed to weakness in the labor market and economy in a sign that the central bank is struggling to proceed with plans to raise interest rates this year.

At 2:15 p.m., the Dow Jones industrial average fell 83.95 points, or 0.46 percent, to 18,026.19, the S&P 500 lost 10.39 points, or 0.49 percent, to 2,104.37 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 37.13 points, or 0.73 percent, to 5,018.29. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

